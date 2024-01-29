On Wednesday, an electrical fire broke out in the home changing rooms at Milford United Football Club.

The club – which currently has more than 250 registered players across its 17 teams – said that the loss of the changing rooms had impacted on its ability to support its younger age group sides.

A fundraiser was set up to help the club restore the changing rooms with a target of £2,000 set. However, this was smashed thanks to the generosity of the public, with the total standing at £2,840 on Monday.

A statement from the club read: “On Wednesday the club was rocked by a serious electrical fire in the home changing rooms, which club legend Bruce Goodall immediately jumped in to rectify.

“On Thursday we were humbled by the generosity of people in donations received.

“By Friday, club captain Scott Griffiths and gaffer Parksy enjoined club volunteers in returning the changing rooms back in order and even cutting and marking six Robins pitches in preparation for Saturday.”

🚨 PLEASE READ & REPOST.. 💔🔥



We have had a major electrical fire in our changing room, leaving them severely damaged & currently unusable.



Please help us restore them by donating or even just reposting, we’re extremely grateful for any support. 🔴⚪️ https://t.co/PkbY5Prwx8 — Milford United FC (@MilfordUnitedFC) January 26, 2024

A statement on the GoFundMe page said: “Milford United Football Club has suffered a serious electrical fire, which has left the home changing rooms severely damaged and unusable.

“The club currently have over 250 registered players in its 17 teams, at mini, junior and senior age groups, including four girls and a ladies team this season.

“The loss of the changing rooms is already impacting upon our ability to support children’s football.

“We are seeking to restore our facilities, so that we can continue to develop our children through sport.

“We would therefore like to reach out to local businesses and individuals, for donations of any amount. Any donations to support our restoration would be hugely appreciated.”

An update from the club on Friday read: “What an amazing response to our plea this morning.

“We are extremely grateful for every donation and share we have received today.

“We would like to say a huge thank you to everyone for their support and for making our restoration/repair possible.”

The incident didn’t seem to affect the club on the pitch, as on Saturday the first team beat Merlin’s Bridge 3-2 at home and the Under 16s side reached the last eight of the West Wales Cup for the second year running.