The Coach and Horses GP Surgery in St Clears has applied to close its Laugharne Branch Surgery.

The practice in Laugharne has been unable to provide GP sessions since April 2020 due to ‘major problems in sustaining its core workforce’.

This is representative of challenges faced across the UK in the recruitment and retention of general medical practitioners (GPs).

The GP partners at the Coach and Horses GP Surgery in St. Clears say that the closure will allow them to centralise their staff and services, protect the provision of general medical services and support the future sustainability of the GP practice.

An additional public drop-in event will be held in Laugharne next Tuesday, February 6, to provide residents with a further opportunity to discuss the proposed closure.

Hywel Dda University Health Board is organising the event, which will take place between 3pm and 6pm at Laugharne Memorial Hall.

The Health Board received the application to close the Laugharne branch surgery from the Coach and Horses GP Surgery in St. Clears last year.

Hywel Dda University Health Board’s Director of Primary Care, Jill Paterson said: “In response to the number of patients who have expressed a wish to participate in the public engagement event but did not feel that they were able to raise all of their concerns at the session in November 2023, a further engagement event will be held for those who have not had the opportunity to share their views so far.

“What we have heard from patients and stakeholders in the engagement programme to date will be compiled with the views from a second, and final event to be held on Tuesday, February 6. A recommendation on the way forward will be considered by the health board in March 2024.”

