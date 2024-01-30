Figures from the Office of National Statistics (ONS) showed that in the 12 months to September 2023, there was a 36 per cent increase in shoplifting across all of Wales, with a 16 per cent increase in the Dyfed-Powys Police force area of Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Pembrokeshire and Powys.

There were 1,935 incidents of shoplifting in the period across the four counties under the Dyfed-Powys Police force, an increase on the 1,666 offences from the period of 12 months ending September 2022.

Retail trade union Usdaw (Union of Shop, Distributive and Allied Workers) spokespeople say the union is ‘deeply concerned’ by the figures of the shoplifting incidents reported to police during the period and said that throughout England and Wales, there has been a ‘persistent upward trend’ of shoplifting incidents since the pandemic.

Usdaw carried out its 2023 annual survey with responses from more than 3,000 shopworkers. They found in the interim results that 60 per cent of incidents of violence, threats and abuse were caused by shoplifting or armed robbery.

Paddy Lillis, Usdaw general secretary, said: “Shoplifting is not a victimless crime, theft from shops has long been a major flashpoint for violence and abuse against shopworkers. Having to deal with repeated and persistent shoplifters can cause issues beyond the theft itself like anxiety, feat and in some cases physical harm to retail workers. This 36 per cent increase in shoplifting across Wales is further evidence that we are facing an epidemic of retail crime, which is hugely concerning.

“Our members have reported that they are often faced with hardened career criminals in the stores, and we know that retail workers are much more likely to be abused by those who are stealing to sell goods on. Our latest survey results show that two-thirds of retail workers suffered abuse from customers, with far too many experiencing threats and violence. Theft from shops and armed robbery were triggers for 60 per cent of these incidents.

“This government has repeatedly failed to act in the face of an epidemic of retail crime and rising theft from shops. It is deeply disappointing that there are no measures in their legislative programme to tackle high levels of theft from shops and abuse of shopworkers. Labour has promised to plug the gap by seeking to amend the government’s criminal justice bill to strengthen the law to protect shopworkers from violence, threats and abuse.

“A protection of shopworkers law, which already exists in Scotland, would be a great start to tackling abuse of retail staff. We also welcome Labour’s other commitments to 13,000 more neighbourhood police with guaranteed patrols in town centres, respect orders to ban repeat offenders and ending the £200 threshold for investigating and prosecuting shop theft. Labour is clearly offering the change our members need.”

Usdaw has around 360,000 members and is the UK’s fifth biggest trade union. Most Usdaw members work in the retail sector but the union also has members working in transport, distribution, food manufacturing and the chemical industry as well as other trades.