Dyfed-Powys Police is now looking for anyone who can help with the investigation following the crash, which saw Hubberston Road closed for around three hours on Saturday, January 27.

The crash happened at around 6.05pm on Saturday and involved a silver Volkswagen Transporter van and a Suzuki motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle was taken to hospital but his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Police attended a two-vehicle road traffic collision which occurred on Hubberston Road, Hubberston, Milford Haven at about 6.05pm, Saturday, 27th January 2024.

“The vehicles involved were a silver Volkswagon Transporter van and a Suzuki motorcycle.

The male rider of the motorcycle was taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life threatening.”

Anyone with any information about the crash is asked to contact the force at https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk or by calling 101. Anyone who is deaf, hard of hearing or speech impaired can contact the force by texting the non-emergency number 07811 311908.

Anyone contacting the force in relation to the incident is asked to quote the reference DP-20240127-307.