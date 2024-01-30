The ONS has released figures which categorise the number of crimes across England and Wales for the 12 months ending in September 2023. It highlighted that – not including fraud – there were 40,873 reported crimes in the Dyfed-Powys Police force for the period.

Although this figure is high, it is the lowest amongst the police forces in Wales, with 58,662 crimes recorded in Gwent, 58,714 recorded in North Wales and 111,312 recorded in South Wales police force areas – these figures also do not include fraud.

The Dyfed-Powys Police figures – which cover the Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Pembrokeshire and Powys areas – actually show a seven per cent decrease on the figures to the same point in 2022, as 43,916 crimes were recorded during the 12 months to September 2022.

Violence against the person was the most common crime reported in Dyfed-Powys Police force area in the year to September 2023, with 19,933 reports (down from 21,726 the year before), there were 3,751 reports of violence with injury (down from 4,064) and 7,258 (down from 7,334) reports of violence without injury.

Concerningly, the Dyfed-Powys Police force area reported the second highest number of homicides during that time, at five, with South Wales Police force area topping the table with nine homicides. For the Dyfed-Powys Police area, this is a 50 per cent decrease as 10 were reported in the 12 months to September 2022. There were also four cases of death or serious injury from unlawful driving, down from nine in the 12 months prior.

A total of 8,915 cases of stalking and harassment were recorded, down from 10,309. There were also a recorded 1,605 cases of sexual offences (down from 1,719).

A total of 70 robbery cases were reported in the year to September 2023, which was a decrease of 15 from the 85 that were recorded in the 12 months previous. There were 6,673 theft offences reported (up from 6,626) and 1,254 cases of burglary (down from 1,286). These burglary cases were broken down into 854 burglaries from residential properties (down from 923) and 400 non-residential burglaries (down from 363).

Continuing with the theft offences, there were 208 cases of theft from the person (up from 101), 121 bicycle thefts (down from 177), 1,935 shoplifting offences (down from 1,666) and 2,615 ‘other’ theft offences (down from 2,756).

There were 540 vehicle offences recorded during the time period (down from 640) and 4,163 criminal damage or arson offences (down from 4,851).

1,979 drug offences were recorded (down from 1,874) and 286 weapons offences (down from 273). There were 5,311 public order offences (down from 5,906) and 853 ‘miscellaneous’ crimes (down from 856).

The fraud offences were classed separately and there were 3,423 cases in the 12 months to 2023, a decrease of 14 per cent on the 3,976 the previous year.

There were also figures for knife crime, with 163 offences in the Dyfed-Powys area involving a knife. One of these offences was attempted murder, 55 threats to kill offences involved a knife, 93 offences of assault with injury and assault with intent to cause serious harm involved a knife, 12 robbery offences, one rape/sexual assault and one homicide all involved a knife. There were also 22 offences involving a firearm in the Dyfed-Powys Police area.

Despite the high number of crimes, the Dyfed-Powys Police force has the lowest reported crime rates in Wales for most of the offences, the only exceptions being homicide, death or serious injury from unlawful driving and drug offences.