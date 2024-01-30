National Theatre Live’s retelling of Vanya will be broadcast at Milford Haven’s Torch Theatre to bring the popular West End play to more audiences.

Vanya has been adapted by Simon Stephens from Anton Chekhov’s nineteenth century play Uncle Vanya. The comedic yet tragic play explores the kaleidoscope of human emotions and harnesses the power of the intimate bond between actor and audience to delve deeper into the human psyche as it explores hopes, dreams and regrets.

Andrew Scott – known for TV roles including in Sherlock and Fleabag - brings to life a number of characters in the one-man show which is described as a ‘radical’ new version of the tale. It was recorded live at The Duke of York’s Theatre on the West End during one of its sold-out performances and directed by Sam Yates.

A warning, the show contains loud bangs. There is also a warning that the show contains the smoking of real cigarettes.

Vanya will be broadcast live at the Torch Theatre on Tuesday, February 27 at 7pm. It is suitable for those aged 15 and over. Tickets cost £15 for adults, £13 for concessions and £8.50 for under 16s and can be bought at www.torchtheatre.co.uk or by calling 01646 695267.