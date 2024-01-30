The funding of £219,693.87 provides more than half of the total £326,441.90 cost a new grass pitch for Narberth AFC.

The club is one of 64 grassroots football clubs in Wales to receive funding from the UK Government’s investment in grassroots sporting facilities. A total of £4m was shared out between the projects in Wales.

The investment is part of a continued drive to get more people active and is done in partnership with the Football Association of Wales and the Cymru Football Foundation.

Work on 63 of the projects has already begun, with the final project set to start later this year.

Stuart Andrew, UK Government’s sports minister, said: “Sport and physical activity is vital to our mental health and wellbeing and thousands of people make exercising more their new year’s resolution each year.

“We know that one of the major barriers in getting active is access to high-quality sports facilities, which is why we are delivering 64 new projects across Wales.

“The UK Government, Football Association of Wales and Cymru Football Foundation have already delivered 60 projects backed by almost £4 million to give local communities the high quality facilities they need.”

Fay Jones, Wales Office Minister, said: “The UK Government is continuing to invest significantly in grassroots facilities, helping clubs and groups to access the health and social benefits that sport brings.

“People the length and breadth of Wales will have a better environment to exercise and enjoy sport as a result of this funding. I am delighted that the UK Government, the Football Association of Wales and the Cymru Football Foundation have teamed up to invest in projects that will benefit communities for many years to come.”

Aled Lewis, Cymru Football Foundation’s head of facility investment and operations, said: “This vital funding will allow the Cymru Football Foundation to invest and support so many across Wales as we deliver the Football Association of Wales’ commitment to provide outstanding football facilities that enrich communities.

“Thank you to the UK Government for their continued support as we continue to provide inspirational fit-for-future facilities across the country.”

The UK Government has delivered 60 projects across Wales since 2021, with £2.5m funding previously allocated. At least 50 per cent of the investment is to be spent in local authorities with high deprivation and low activity levels.