It first opened back in 1999 and has welcomed, on average, 1.3 million visitors per year since.

Some of the most famous rugby union players in the world have graced the hallowed turf of Principality Stadium, which has been dubbed "the home of Welsh Rugby".

It has also welcomed world famous football clubs including Ajax and is also set to host several Euro 2028 fixtures at the upcoming event.

But it's not just sport fixtures you'll find at the stadium based in the heart of the Welsh Capital.

Principality Stadium has also hosted some of the biggest musical acts in the world.

In 2023 alone, Beyoncé, Coldplay and Harry Styles performed in front of thousands of adoring fans.

In 2023, Principality Stadium played host to Beyonce, Harry Styles and Coldplay. (Image: Sian Blackham/PA Wire)

While in 2024 it will see the likes of Taylor Swift and P!nk take the stage.

So if you are planning a visit to Principality Stadium, or just fancy knowing a little more about it, we have put together a guide on the Cardiff-based venue.

From things like when it changed names from Millennium to Principality and even some in-depth information about the roof, including how much it costs to open it.

To more simpler topics like prohibited items on matchdays or dress codes, it's all here.

Why did Millennium Stadium change to Principality?

It was announced in September 2015 that Millennium Stadium would officially be renamed to Principality Stadium, with the change coming into effect in January 2016.

The new name comes from the Principality Building Society who entered into a 10-year partnership with Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) back in 2015/16.

WRU and Stadium authorities said, at the time, they hoped the deal would "help encourage, develop and grow Wales’ national game at all levels".

Upon the announcement back in 2015, WRU chairman, Gareth Davies said: “Principality Building Society has been a great supporter of the game at the semi-professional level since 2005 but from now on its name will have a new resonance in every community in Wales.

“Securing a new partner and doing so with such an important and respected Wales-based organisation is a big step forward for us all. Both the WRU and Principality are intrinsically linked with people from all points of the compass in Wales and the renaming of the Principality Stadium will emphasise that strategic alignment.

“The Stadium enjoys a worldwide reputation and has become an international symbol for our nation so it is highly appropriate that one of our principal partners now has even stronger links with Welsh rugby through these naming rights.

“I am delighted the home of Welsh rugby will now be called Principality Stadium under this historic new deal.

“And this moment should also not pass without a debt of gratitude being offered to the Millennium Commission, whose contribution to the building of our new national stadium at the end of the last century was recognised in its original naming.”

The stadium will be forced to change its name again during the Euro 2028 tournament to the National Stadium of Wales due to UEFA's rules over sponsorship.

What is the capacity of Principality Stadium?





Principality Stadium can hold a total of 73,931 spectators, according to its website.

The capacity at Principality Stadium is 73,931. (Image: PA)

Broken down, this equates to:

23,154 capacity on the lower tier

15,626 capacity on the middle tier (levels 4 and 5)

35,151 capacity on the upper tier (level 6)

Facilities inside Principality Stadium

The Cardiff-based stadium is split up over three tiers, seven levels and is made up of four stands.

Within Principality Stadium you will find:

Private hospitality suites: 112

Hospitality lounges: 7

Public bars: 34

Food and beverage outlets: 16

Does Principality Stadium have a roof and does it open?





In short, yes, Principality Stadium does have a roof, and yes, it does open.

In fact, it was the first stadium in the UK to have a fully-retractable roof.

How long does it take to close the roof?





The roof takes 20 minutes to fully open, according to the Principality Stadium website.

Once opened, there is a gap of 105 metres x 80 metres.

How much does it cost to open the roof?





Opening the Principality Stadium roof, according to its website, costs £2.54.

Did you know - it costs £2.54 to open the Principality Stadium roof? (Image: PA)

Prohibited items at Principality Stadium

There are a range of items that are prohibited from being taken into Principality Stadium.

These items, according to the Ground Rules section of the venues website, are:

Fireworks

Flares

Pyrotechnics

All horns (including air horns)

Musical instruments

Smoke canisters

Laser pointers

Bottles

Glasses

Cans

Cooking devices

Banners,

Poles

Large golf-type umbrellas

‘Selfie ‘sticks

Knives

Blades and other articles or containers which could be used as a weapon

All promotional, commercial, political and religious printed matter

Any objects or clothing bearing statements or commercial identification intended for “ambush marketing”

Animals or livestock (except service and guide dogs)

Recording or transmitting devices

The website says: "Any person who is in possession of such items may be refused entry or ejected, and may be subject to legal action."

It adds: "An exemption may be granted to permit the use of air horns in respect of certain classes of event. In such a case, details will be printed on the event ticket."

Can you take food and drink in to Principality Stadium?





No food or drink is allowed to be taken into Principality Stadium, as outlined on venue's website.

They may be exceptions in "exceptional circumstances permitted by the WRU Group".

Can you take alcohol in to Principality Stadium?





The Principality Stadium website adds: "Admission to the Stadium will be denied if a person attempts to gain entry with alcohol, or any article capable of causing injury to a person struck by it, for example a bottle, can or other portable container."

It also says any person within, or attempting to gain access to the stadium who appears to be under the influence of drinks or drugs, may be ejected or refused entry.

Can I take a water bottle in?





Bottles, glass and cans are prohibited inside Principality Stadium as well as food and drink.

Principality Stadium dress code

There is no specified dress code for general entry, but there is a dress code for the lounge and private suites within Principality Stadium.

The dress codes for those, according to the stadium website, is:

All Lounges & Private Suites – Smart casual, smart jeans and smart trainers are permitted.

– Smart casual, smart jeans and smart trainers are permitted. Captain’s Club – Business casual, smart jeans and smart trainers are permitted but rugby shirts are not permitted.

Is Cardiff Arms Park the same as Principality Stadium?





Cardiff Arms Park is situated next to Principality Stadium, but is its own separate venue and is home to the Cardiff Blues.

The Cardiff Rugby website says: "Cardiff Arms Park is the home of Cardiff Rugby situated next to the Principality Stadium in the heart of the Welsh capital.

"The Arms Park has been used as a rugby ground since the 1870s, with a cricket ground also formerly situated to the north of the site."

Going into the history of Arms Park and Millennium/Principality Stadium, the website adds: "The rugby ground, which was also used by Wales, was developed over the years to incorporate new stands and became known as the National Stadium.

"With an overall capacity of 60,000, the ground hosted the 1956 British Empire and Commonwealth Games.

RECOMMENDED READING:

"In October 1966, the world’s first floodlit game was held at Cardiff Arms Park, with Cardiff beating the Barbarians 12-8.

"By 1969, the cricket ground was demolished and made way for a restructured Arms Park with the WRU's National Stadium to the south and Cardiff Rugby in the north.

"The National Stadium was later redeveloped for the 1999 Rugby World Cup as the Millennium Stadium."