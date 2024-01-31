Pembroke's Castle Pond link will be shut on its north side for an initial period of three weeks while new railings are installed by Pembrokeshire County Council.

Work was due to start on January 29.

The route is closed for the safety of the public from the south end of the barrage to the Rocky Park entrance and the Corn Store whilst works are in progress.

The quayside opposite Pembroke Castle will remain open for businesses to continue as normal.

Cabinet member for planning and housing delivery and local member, Cllr Jon Harvey, said: “It’s great to see these railings being installed but we are aware that this is a popular and heavily-used route so the closure will cause some disruption.

“We believe that the closure for safety will be worth it once the new railings are installed for the benefit of all users and we thank residents for their patience.”