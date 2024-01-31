Dafydd Jones, 44, of Porthyrhyd, was said to have been driving a Ford Ranger on the A40 at Bancyfelin – between St Clears and Carmarthen – on January 11.

When breathalysed, the ex-Scarlets, Llanelli and Llandovery player recorded having 71 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

He admitted a charge of drink driving at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on January 30.

Jones, who represented Wales 42 times between 2002 and 2009, was disqualified from driving for 18 months. He must also pay a £692 fine, a surcharge of £277, and £85 in costs.