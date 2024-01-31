The court heard that police received a call from a member of the public reporting a car was parked in the middle of Grove Street in Pembroke in the early hours of December 11.

When police arrived, Joseph Whitbread, 38, of Grove Way, was in the car.

Prosecuting him at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, Kelly Rivers said that when officers arrived they noticed that Whitbread was slurring his words. He was breathalysed and was found to have 75 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath - more than twice the 35 micrograms limit.

Miss Rivers said the defendant told officers "he’d had a few drinks and was about to drive home".

Whitbread pleaded guilty to drink driving and was disqualified from driving for 17 months. He was also ordered to pay a fine of £350, court costs of £85 and a surcharge of £140, amounting to a total of £575.