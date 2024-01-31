Shae Holleywell, 26, pleaded guilty to criminal damage at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

Defending him, his solicitor Tom Lloyd said Holleywell had been triggered while outside probation when he committed the offence. He didn’t know the owner of the car and was remorseful, he said.

Mr Lloyd said the defendant was rough sleeping in Aberystwyth at the time, and had a history of mental health problems.

Holleywell had four conditional discharges on his record for which he was due to work with probation - but the court was told that probation hadn’t heard from him since November. Mr Lloyd said his client had found it impossible to engage with probation because he was homeless.

Holleywell was sentenced to 10 weeks’ imprisonment for criminal damage with an additional week for failing to turn up to the court, and a two week sentence for his previous offences to run concurrently.

The chair of the magistrates, Roger Mathias, said he hoped this would be a turning point for the defendant.

He said that following the sentence there would be an offer of housing and a post sentence supervision order.

Speaking directly to the defendant he said: “You have taken a very mature approach.

“The people in this court, it might not seem like it, but we do want to help you.

“Let’s not have you back in here again.”

On release from prison, Holleywell will be ordered to pay £144 for the repair of the car, £85 in costs and £154 surcharge.