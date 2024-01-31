Crews got the call shortly after 8am yesterday morning, Tuesday, January 30. The fishing vessel with three people onboard was west of Skokholm Island.

St Davids lifeboat launched for the first time this year alongside Angle RNLI’s Tamar class lifeboat and Coastguard Rescue Helicopter R187 from St Athan.

A local range safety vessel and guard vessels working nearby also proceeded to the incident, having responded to the Mayday broadcast.

Upon arrival on scene at around 8.30am, St Davids volunteers stood by as Angle RNLI assessed the situation, with the helicopter overhead and ready to carry out an immediate evacuation if required.

The fishing vessel had suffered an engine fire due to a burst oil pipe. Fortunately the crew had managed to get it under control.

An update was passed to the coastguard and a plan made to transfer two of Angle lifeboats own fire extinguishers to the fishing vessel as a precaution, before then proceeding to escort the vessel towards Milford Haven.

On the way back to Milford Haven the fishing vessel reported that its remaining functioning engine was now experiencing issues.

A tow with Angle’s lifeboat was then established. Once under tow to Milford Haven, St Davids crew were stood down and returned to station, rehousing and ready for service at 10.30 am.

The fishing vessel was towed safely to Milford Haven docks, Angle lifeboat returned to station by 12.30pm.