James Balkwill, 32, of Pembroke Road in Pembroke Dock was seen by police getting out of his Mercedes and getting into a BMW outside a nightclub in Pembroke on September 24 of last year.

Crown prosecutor Kelly Rivers told Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court that officers searched his Mercedes and found cash and drugs inside.

Balkwill denied a charge of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug and a charge of possessing criminal property – £1,510 in cash. He pleaded guilty to a third charge of possession of 441 tablets of testosterone, a Class C drug.

The case is due to be heard by the Crown Court later in the year.