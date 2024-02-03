A MAN who filled his car and containers with more than £180 worth of diesel from Asda before driving off without paying has been fined.
Michael Flynn, 26, from Staines, took the diesel from Asda on London Road in Pembroke Dock on February 13.
He was arrested in the ferry port on his way back to the UK from Ireland.
- For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.
Defending him, his solicitor Tom Lloyd said his client had gone to Ireland because his mother had been unwell. He said at the time of the theft, Flynn had been desperate for money.
Flynn pleaded guilty to the theft of the fuel and was fined £120. He was ordered to pay a £48 surcharge, £85 in court costs and £186.70 to Asda for the fuel he had taken.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel