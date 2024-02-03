Michael Flynn, 26, from Staines, took the diesel from Asda on London Road in Pembroke Dock on February 13.

He was arrested in the ferry port on his way back to the UK from Ireland.

Defending him, his solicitor Tom Lloyd said his client had gone to Ireland because his mother had been unwell. He said at the time of the theft, Flynn had been desperate for money.

Flynn pleaded guilty to the theft of the fuel and was fined £120. He was ordered to pay a £48 surcharge, £85 in court costs and £186.70 to Asda for the fuel he had taken.