The shed was 'well alight', with smoke seen rising above the rooftops in the town, when the crew arrived at the scene in Laws Street at around 8am.

A spokesman for the Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said that the crew was called at 7.59am.

He continued: "The crew responded to a garden shed measuring approximately 3m x 4m that was well alight on their arrival.

"Crew members utilised one breathing apparatus set, one hose reel jet and one thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire.

"After the fire was extinguished, crew members remained on the scene to dampen down. The crew left the scene at 8.50am."