Mark Drakeford gave a statement to the Senedd about the Independent Commission on the Constitutional Future of Wales.

The commission’s final report, which was published on January 18, made 10 recommendations to strengthen democracy and protect devolution.

Chaired by Prof Laura McAllister and Dr Rowan Williams, the commission identified three viable options for the future: enhanced devolution, a federal UK and Welsh independence.

Mark Drakeford said: “The report does indeed say that independence is a viable option, but in some ways that's not the real question, is it?

“It's not whether it's viable, it's whether it's desirable. And I am very clear, the reason I don't believe in independence is because I don't think it's desirable for Wales.

“I don't believe in building new barriers.

“I don't believe in creating new borders when borders don't exist.”

Rhun ap Iorwerth said the report has been a game-changer in terms of redefining the constitutional debate, giving it more urgency and impetus.

The Plaid Cymru leader told MSs the commission has established a new evidence base showing that independence is a viable and achievable option for Wales.

Warning that the status quo is untenable, he pointed out that all three options carry risks as he argued that membership of the UK has delivered entrenched poverty for Wales.

He said: “Without access to all the levers we need to change our economic fortunes, our story is likely to continue to be one of stagnation and managed decline, and with the full range of powers that only independence ultimately can deliver, we can change the story.”

Mr Iorwerth accused Jeremy Miles and Vaughan Gething, the two candidates to become the next first minister, of “total radio silence” on the commission’s findings.

Tom Giffard, the Conservative MS for South Wales West, raised concerns that the report has cost a total of £1.5 million so far, “becoming the most expensive dust-gatherer of all time”.

Mr Giffard urged the first minister to rule out establishing a permanent constitutional commission as suggested by Rhun ap Iorwerth.

Mr Drakeford said it is important that the conversation continues, but stopped short of committing to a standing commission during the statement on January 30.

Darren Millar, the Conservatives’ shadow constitution minister, raised the commission’s focus on poor relationships between the Welsh and UK Governments.

Mr Drakeford acknowledged the tone of intergovernmental relationships has improved since Rishi Sunak became prime minister.

The first minister told MSs: “He does have a greater willingness to recognise that the UK is made up of different component parts and deserve respect. But it has to be more than that.”

He said a council of ministers, which took five years to agree after being commissioned by Theresa May, did not meet once in 2023 despite the cost of living and other crises.