The retired rugby player is one of several Welsh celebrities signed up to support former Welsh Rugby Union commercial director Craig Maxwell, who was diagnosed with incurable and inoperable EGFR lung and bone cancer in 2022.

Craig has launched the Wales Coast Path Cancer Challenge to raise £1million for the Maxwell Family Genomics Fund, a fund as part of Velindre Cancer Centre.

The 26-day challenge will see people from across Wales walk 780 miles of the coast path, to represent the 78 days it took him to receive his diagnosis from the point of finding his tumour. It is being done in 26 days to mirror the QuicDNA project, a genomics research project to reduce diagnosis time for lung cancer patients to a maximum of 26 days.

Shane will be walking three separate legs of the path and will be joined by a host of Welsh celebrities including Ammanford presenter Owain Wyn Evans (dates to be arranged) and Mynyddcerrig’s former international referee Nigel Owens (dates to be arranged).

The west Wales legs are:

Llandysul to Cardigan on February 26 with Josh Navidi.

Cardigan to Goodwick on February 27 with Shane Williams.

Goodwick to St Davids on February 28 with Sam Warburton and Rhod Gilbert.

St David's to Nolton Haven on February 29 with celebrity to be arranged.

Nolton Haven to Dale on March 1 with Jamie Roberts.

Dale to Pwllcrochan on March 2 with celebrity to be arranged.

Pwllcrochan to Stackpole on March 3 with Wynne Evans and Rupert Moon.

Stackpole to Pendine on March 4 with Jamie Robinson and Tom Shanklin.

Pendine to Carmarthen on March 5 with celebrity to be arranged.

There will also be walks with former internationals Ken Owens (date to be arranged), Rhys Williams (February 17,18,19), Nicky Robinson (date to be arranged) and Andrew Coombs (date to be arranged), as well as Gethin Jones (February 20, March 9), former dual-code international Jonathan 'Jiffy' Davies (March 6), ex-England international Will Carling (date to be arranged), former Olympian Jamie Baulch (March 8) and weatherman Derek Brockway (March 8).

The challenge takes place across 26 days, with celebrities taking part on the above dates for specific legs. It is hoped that 30 people will sign up to do each day of the walk. The challenge’s 780 miles represents the 78 days it took Craig to receive a diagnosis from the point of finding his tumour. It is being done in the 26 days to mirror the QuicDNA project which aims to reduce the diagnosis time for lung cancer to no more than 26 days. The matchday rugby ball will be carried on the entire challenge to symbolise the fight against cancer, with the journey ending on March 10 at the Principality Stadium for Wales vs France. This will see Craig and his children Isla and Zach carrying the match ball onto the pitch.

Craig will be attempting the walk himself, but depending on his treatments and condition.

He said: “We are embarking on a monumental challenge to symbolise hope, resilience, and unity, and raise over £1million for the research and development of new and innovate cancer testing and treatments in Wales.

“Having surpassed our initial fundraising goals of £300,000 for QuicDNA, we really hope people will join us in taking on the Wales Coast Path Challenge. It will be our most ambitious journey yet as we strive to create a community united against cancer across the length and breadth of Wales.

“Cancer has touched our lives, challenged our resilience, but it will not define our future. This event will see people from all over Wales stand united, not just as individuals but as a formidable force against cancer.”

Anyone wishing to take on the challenge can see the route and sign up at https://maxwell.foundation. Donations can also be made by texting WALK24 to 70191 to donate £10.