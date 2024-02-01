Wales and West Housing’s construction partners are currently developing the estate on land off Maesgwynne Lane, Fishguard.

The 1.7 hectares site is being developed into a mixture of one-bedroom flats, one-bedroom bungalows, two, three and four bedroom houses.

Local rumours have been circulating that the development on the field has been sold to Birmingham City Council for overflow housing.

Wales & West Housing has rubbished the claims saying that they are completely untrue.

“There is no truth whatsoever in this rumour,” said a spokesperson for the housing association.

“We are very much continuing our development of the site off Maesgwynne Lane. We’re working with our construction partners Jones Brothers (Henllan) Ltd to build 50 new homes for affordable rent on the site, as approved by Pembrokeshire County Council’s planning committee.

“The development is being funded by Wales & West Housing in partnership with Pembrokeshire Council and Welsh Government.

“When it’s finished, we’ll be working with Pembrokeshire County Council to let them to local people who are most in need of homes they can afford to rent.”

Birmingham City Council added: “This is not something we are aware of here, so it appears to be an inaccurate rumour.”