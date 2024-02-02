Transport for Wales (TfW) and Network Rail are working on a programme of infrastructure upgrades, with the majority of work taking place during evenings and weekends to minimise disruption as much as possible.

In Pembrokeshire travellers to Pembroke Dock, Haverfordwest and Milford Haven will be affected.

Colin Lea, planning and performance Director at TfW, said: “This programme of work includes vital infrastructure upgrades for the South Wales Metro and other essential maintenance of our network.

“We understand rail replacements are frustrating for customers and we’ve worked hard to keep service disruption to a minimum.

“We have a comprehensive bus replacement plan to keep people moving while the work is taking place, and we advise customers to check for the latest information using the TfW website or mobile app before travelling.”

Nick Millington, Network Rail Wales and Borders route director, said: “This essential maintenance will help to make the route more robust before we go into the busy summer season.

“We recognise there is never a good time to close the railway, but we have planned the work to minimise disruption as much as possible.

“I would like to thank passengers for their patience and urge them to check their journey before travelling.”

Later this month the track near Haverfordwest and Milford Haven will be affected between Monday, February 26 and Thursday February 29.

Buses are planned to replace train services between Carmarthen and Milford Haven on February 26-27 between 9.25am and 2.35pm.

Buses will also replace trains between Haverfordwest and Milford Haven during the same hours on February 28-29.

From Sunday 17 to Friday 23 March there will be work on the track near Pembroke and Pembroke Dock. Buses to and from these stations will start and end at Carmarthen.

For a list of all routes affected, go to the TfW website, linked above.