Steven O'Sullivan, 37, of Fishguard, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court charged with two breaches of a restraining order.

It was alleged that he contacted the woman on December 25, and attended her address in Fishguard on January 27.

He admitted both breaches at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on January 29.

The court heard that only a custodial sentence could be justified due to the seriousness of the offences and as the defendant had a “flagrant disregard for court orders” – with the offences also being committed while O’Sullivan was subject to a suspended sentence order.

O’Sullivan was sentenced to 12 weeks, running concurrently for each breach. This will be served consecutively to an unrelated sentence – meaning the total sentence was one of 22 weeks.

He was also ordered to pay £85 in costs.