The defendants were accused of making threats, racial abuse, assaulting a police officer, drink driving, and failing to comply with post-custodial supervision requirements.

The cases were heard at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on January 29.

Here’s a round-up of the cases.

STEVEN CAMP, 38, of Bush Street in Pembroke Dock, has been found guilty of threatening a man and a woman, racially abusing another person, and assaulting a police officer.

Camp was alleged to have committed the offences on Bush Street on April 7 last year.

He denied charges of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress, racially-aggravated intentional harassment causing alarm or distress, and common assault of an emergency worker. However, he was found guilty of all charges at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on January 29.

The case was adjourned for the preparation of a pre-sentence report, and Camp was granted bail. He will return to court on February 13 to be sentenced.

BETHANY JENKINS, 23, of Observatory Avenue in Hakin, has been disqualified for three years after being caught drink driving in Milford Haven.

Jenkins was driving a Ford Fiesta on Marble Hall Road on November 18. When breathalysed, she recorded having 61 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

She pleaded guilty, and received the driving ban at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on January 29.

Jenkins must pay £500 in costs, a fine of £207 and an £83 surcharge.

DION MORGAN, 25, of no fixed abode, admitted not complying with her supervision requirements after she was released from prison.

Morgan was alleged to have not kept in touch with her supervisor and not attended appointments on October 31, November 29 and December 7.

She pleaded guilty at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on January 29.

Morgan was fined £40, and must pay £60 in costs.