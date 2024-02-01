Members of Pembrokeshire County Council’s licensing sub-committee, meeting earlier this month, backed an application by McDonald’s Restaurants Limited for the late-night opening at the new franchised Havens Head restaurant, built on the site of the former Paul Sartori furniture store.

The licensable activities– supported by Milford Haven Town Council – were late night refreshments Monday-Sunday 11pm-5am, with 24-hour opening hours, operating as a drive-thru only 11pm-5am.

Sub-committee members heard the site franchisee currently runs 16 such restaurants across Wales, including Haverfordwest, Pembroke Dock, St Clears and Carmarthen locally.

During a consultation period ahead of the application, an objection was received from a member of the public about to move to the area, who had raised concerns granting the late-night licensing would “invariably have an adverse impact with regard to excessive littering, noise, antisocial behaviour and late-night traffic”.

The new McDonald's in Milford Haven is taking shape. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

The McDonald’s application for the site offered a number of conditions in support of the license being granted, including CCTV, operating a Staff Safe scheme, the shift manager training in conflict management, a no open alcohol container policy, litter patrols extended to the nearby area, and self-closing doors to limit noise.

It added: “This restaurant understands that in extending our opening hours we have a duty to the local community and that we continue to protect our staff and customers from danger and harm. We believe that the systems we have in place are robust, thorough and will, as far as reasonably practicable, secure the promotion of the four licensing objectives.

Representing McDonald’s at the recent meeting, Leo Charalambides outlined the conditions agreed by McDonald’s, members hearing the “100 covers” restaurant was expected to open in late February, with the concerns about late-night revellers met by the agreed conditions, the late-night service only being available as a drive-thru option.