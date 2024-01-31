The man and woman – both from Pembrokeshire – were accused of failing to surrender to bail after allegedly drink driving, and failing to comply with a community order.

The warrants were issued by Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on January 29.

Here’s a round-up of the cases.

JOHANNES ROOS, 40, of no fixed abode, is wanted after failing to surrender to the police while on bail.

Roos, formerly of Haverfordwest, is accused of drink driving on Castle Beach in Tenby on November 21. He is alleged to have recorded 95 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath when breathalysed. The legal limit is 35.

Roos has also been charged with two offences of failing to surrender to court or police bail on November 22.

He pleaded not guilty to these three charges on January 13.

The defendant was charged with an addition offence of failing to surrender to court or police bail on January 29.

At Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on January 29, a warrant was issued for Roos’ arrest.

LAURA LIVERMORE, 36, of Dewing Avenue in Manorbier, is wanted for failing to comply with a community order.

Livermore was made subject to a community order at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on October 9. However, she failed to attend appointments on November 21 and January 3.

A warrant for Livermore’s arrest was issued at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on January 29.