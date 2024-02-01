ASD Family Help (Pembrokeshire) was selected following a site-wide vote and will join forces with the refinery’s workforce to help the group reach its aim of ‘bringing Pembrokeshire’s neuro-divergent community together’ by providing information, advice and support.

The user-led, independent and voluntary group was set up in Pembrokeshire in September 2021 and has since gone on to ensure that no individuals or families living with autism feel lost, alone or unsure where to go for help and support.

Autism is a lifelong developmental disability which affects how people communicate and interact with others.

Signs of autism include (but are not limited to):

finding it hard to communicate and interact with other people

finding it hard to understand how other people think or feel

finding things like bright lights or loud noises overwhelming, stressful or uncomfortable

“We’re thrilled to be chosen as the refinery’s charity of the year,” said Melissa Hutchings, who is the project lead for ASD Family Help (Pembrokeshire).

“Recent studies have determined that more than one in 100 people in the UK are autistic and each will be affected differently.

“We’re working hard to ensure no-one who is autistic or is waiting for an assessment in Pembrokeshire feels lost or alone.

“Working with Valero will help us connect with more people in our community by running extra support groups/activities, developing our resource packs, buying much needed equipment for staff and increasing their hours to further help with our aims.”

Valero Pembroke Refinery vice-president and general manager Mark Phair added: “We’re delighted to name ASD Family Help as our charity of the year for 2024 and assist the charity in the work they do to support individuals and families living with autism in Pembrokeshire."

He added:"This year marks the 60th anniversary of the refinery’s existence.

“We’ve supported many charities in that time by not only raising money for them but helping to raise their profile too and we look forward to a busy year in partnership with ASD Family Help.”