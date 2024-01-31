A 15-YEAR-OLD is accused of strangling and wounding a woman in Milford Haven.
The child – who cannot be named due to their age – appeared at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on January 31.
They were charged with intentional strangulation and inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent – both relating to alleged incidents on January 30.
The teenager has been remanded into the care of the local authority, and will appear in court on February 1 to enter pleas.
