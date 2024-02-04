Tenby Male Choir were joined by families and friends at their annual lunch on Sunday January 28 at the Giltar Hotel, Tenby.
The afternoon featured a raffle, long service awards and various thank-yous.
A video looking back on a very successful 2023 was introduced by senior chorister Duncan Hilling, who was unable to be with members in person.
The choir's thanks went to secretary Michael Slade and Pat Jenkins and his staff at the Giltar for all their hard work to make this event such a success.
Certificates were presented for 25 years' service to top tenors Peter Neate and David Blackmore; for 15 years' service to basses Ken Sanderson and Phil Mumford, and baritones Roger Stephens and David Stewart-Walvin and for ten years' service to baritones Charlie McFee and Tony Hesselgrave and bass Geoff Horton-Jones.
Top tenor Paul Varallo was thanked for his 21 years as the choir's principal soloist.
Tenby Male Choir will be singing as guests of the Pop Voices National Choir at St David's Cathedral on Friday, February 9 at 7.30pm. The concert is in aid of Patch and Get the Boys a Lift charities.
Tickets are available online from https://ticketsource.co.uk/Pop Voices
The choir's second concert of 2024 will be at Folly Farm Theatre, Begelly on March 1 at 7.30pm, performing with Haverfordwest, Pembroke and Whitland male voice choirs.
Tickets are £15 and available through the choir (email TenbyChoirSec@gmail.com), Dales Music Shop or the promoter, Phil Thompson on 0776 740 8336.
Those requiring wheelchair access should note that it is limited so please contact Phil before buying tickets.
