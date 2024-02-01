EVERY day there are some really picturesque scenes all over Pembrokeshire.

The county has a range of beautiful areas including coastal views and forestry, as well as landmarks and many different species of animals.

Our Western Telegraph Camera Club members have a great eye for capturing these awesome photos and have taken pictures capturing stormy waves, animals in action, local landmarks and stunning views, and of course last month's snow!

Here are some of our recent favourite pictures.

Western Telegraph: Swan in Pembroke.Swan in Pembroke. (Image: Liam Woolley (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Waves at Broad HavenWaves at Broad Haven (Image: Andrew Lewis (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: GoodwickGoodwick (Image: Val Colella (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Birds ready for feeding time at Llys y FranBirds ready for feeding time at Llys y Fran (Image: Nigel Flower (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Carew Castle.Carew Castle. (Image: Philip Haskett-Smith (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Snow dusted treeSnow dusted tree (Image: Ceinwen Reed (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Castell Henllys Iron Age VillageCastell Henllys Iron Age Village (Image: Melfyn Evans (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

We now have more than 3,100 members in the camera club. If you would like to join and have your pictures featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.