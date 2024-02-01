EVERY day there are some really picturesque scenes all over Pembrokeshire.
The county has a range of beautiful areas including coastal views and forestry, as well as landmarks and many different species of animals.
Our Western Telegraph Camera Club members have a great eye for capturing these awesome photos and have taken pictures capturing stormy waves, animals in action, local landmarks and stunning views, and of course last month's snow!
Here are some of our recent favourite pictures.
We now have more than 3,100 members in the camera club. If you would like to join and have your pictures featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.
