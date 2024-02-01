The county has a range of beautiful areas including coastal views and forestry, as well as landmarks and many different species of animals.

Our Western Telegraph Camera Club members have a great eye for capturing these awesome photos and have taken pictures capturing stormy waves, animals in action, local landmarks and stunning views, and of course last month's snow!

Here are some of our recent favourite pictures.

Swan in Pembroke. (Image: Liam Woolley (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Waves at Broad Haven (Image: Andrew Lewis (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Goodwick (Image: Val Colella (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Birds ready for feeding time at Llys y Fran (Image: Nigel Flower (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Carew Castle. (Image: Philip Haskett-Smith (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Snow dusted tree (Image: Ceinwen Reed (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Castell Henllys Iron Age Village (Image: Melfyn Evans (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

