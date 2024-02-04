The Band of The Prince of Wales will be playing at St Davids Cathedral on the evening of Saturday, March 2.

The concert is in aid of The Army Benevolent Fund (ABF) and St Davids Cathedral. Any money raised will be distributed equally between the two charities.

Last year’s concert was sold out and raised just over £4,000 it is hoped that a similar amount can be raised this year.

The band, which is known for its dynamic and powerful performances, play traditional Welsh melodies and contemporary hits.

They will be playing in the 12th century nave of St Davids Cathedral with the breathtaking Irish oak ceiling and dramatic organ screen framing the musicians and adding an atmosphere that few concert halls could match.

The Band of the Prince of Wales is comprised of musicians from the Royal Corps of Army Music and is one of the 14 regular army bands in the British Army.

It is based in Brecon and has its roots firmly embedded within the former Lucknow and Clive Bands of the Prince of Wales's Division.

The band will be accompanied by Only Boys Aloud West and Whitland Male Choirs. Doors open at 7pm and the concert lasts from 7.30-9.30pm.

One of the concert’s beneficiaries, the ABF has been set up to help soldiers, veterans and their families. The charity reaches over 60,000 people and is there to support the army family through life’s challenges – whether that involves bereavement, injury, getting back to work, elderly care and much more.

The youngest person supported by the ABF was two years old with the oldest being103.

In Pembrokeshire, the ABF helps out a variety of organisations like the VC Gallery in Haverfordwest and Pembroke Dock, which support veterans and the wider community.

The two centres are open to people with mental or physical disabilities, young and old, and anyone who feels isolated, disadvantaged or alone.

Other organisations supported by ABF are the Armed Forces Veterans Breakfast Club in Milford Haven, as well as The Royal Welsh Regiment Association.

This concert forms a ‘satellite’ to the main At Davids Cathedral Festival, which takes place from May 24th-29th.