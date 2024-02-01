19-year-old Macs Page has been named in the Wales U20 squad to face Scotland as one of the replacements. He will be wearing the shirt number 23.

The centre is currently involved in the Scarlets set up and started his rugby journey at Fishguard RFC minis and Crymych RFC’s juniors and youth teams. It is not going to be his first taste of international rugby however, as he has represented Wales at U18 level.

The former Ysgol y Preseli student is also a former Swansea City FC academy member.

He is amongst 14 players who will or could make their U20s debut in Friday night’s clash with the Scots as head coach Richard Whiffin has named eight uncapped players in the starting line up and six more – including Macs – amongst the replacements.

The team will be captained by Dragons centre Harri Ackerman and Harri, along with centre partner Louie Hennessey and number eight Morgan Morse are the only players included in the team to feature against Scotland in last year’s tournament.

Whiffin said: “The back three guys have really stood out and there’s been some challenging discussions around there – similarly the front row we’ve had lots of boys in and around camp and guys putting their hand up but like I say we were really happy with the depth that we’ve got in all positions and happy with the team we’ve selected.”

Wales U20s team to face Scotland U20 at Stadiwm CSM on Friday, February 2 (kick off 6.45pm, live on S4C, S4C online, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website): 15 Huw Anderson, 14 Harry Rees-Welson, 13 Louie Hennessey, 12 Harri Ackerman (captain), 11 Walker Price, 10 Harri Wilde, 9 Ieuan Davies; 1 Jordan Morris, 2 Harry Thomas, 3 Kian Hire, 4 Jonny Green, 5 Nick Thomas, 6 Osian Thomas, 7 Lucas de la Rua, 8 Morgan Morse.

Replacements: 16 Evan Wood, 17 Freddie Chapman, 18 Sam Scott, 19 Owen Conquer, 20 Harri Beddall, 21 Rhodri Lewis, 22 Harri Ford, 23 Macs Page.