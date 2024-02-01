The criminal damage targeted an address in James Street, Neyland, in the early hours of January 29.

Sometime between 6am and 6.30am two windows were damaged at the property.

Anybody with any information in relation to this offence, can contact PC Hope 1015 and quote reference 24000126896.

You can get in touch either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.