Richard John, 40, of Bush Street in Pembroke Dock, appeared at Swansea Crown Court via video link facing four charges relating to incidents on the same day.

John was accused of strangling a man on January 2.

He also faced three charges of battery – against two women and another man.

The defendant pleaded guilty to each of the offences.

For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

Freddie Lewendon, defending, said John was aware that he faced the prospect of an immediate prison sentence.

Judge Paul Thomas KC adjourned sentencing for the preparation of a pre-sentence report.

“There will be a report, but this will only go towards the length of sentence,” he said.

John was remanded back in to custody, and will return to court on February 23.