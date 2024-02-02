Andrew Gold of St Florence Parade, Tenby, is accused of inciting a teenage boy to engage in non-penetrative sexual activity, namely masturbation.

The offence is alleged to have taken place in Woolwich between June 20, 2023, and September 7 2023.

Gold, 41, is accused of ‘intentionally causing or inciting the boy, not reasonably believing he was aged 16 or over, to engage in sexual activity of a non-penetrative nature, namely masturbation’.

He has also been charged with engaging in sexual communication with a child.

Between June 20, 2023 and September 7 2023 he is alleged to have intentionally attempted to communicate with a boy under 16, who he did not reasonably believe to be 16 or over.

He is accused of inciting the child to masturbate and describing to the child how he would perform sexual acts on him.

No plea was entered when Gold’s case was heard at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on January 25.

He was remanded into custody and magistrates committed the case to Swansea Crown Court.

Gold is due to appear there on February 26 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

