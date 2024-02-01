24-year-old Haverfordwest-born Kemsley Mathias has been named on the bench by head coach Warren Gatland for Wales’ opening 2024 Guinness Six Nations clash with Scotland at a sold-out Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

The Scarlets loosehead prop as just the one cap for Wales so far, making his senior debut as a replacement against England in last year’s August Rugby World Cup warm up match.

The former Sir Thomas Picton School pupil began playing rugby for Narberth RFC and has been capped at Wales U18 and U20 levels.

In other team news, Gatland has chosen Cameron Winnett to make his debut in the clash, with the fullback being joined in the back three by wings Rio Dyer and Josh Adams. The side will be led by Dafydd Jenkins – who will become the second youngest player to captain Wales at 21 years and 60 days old, just behind Sir Gareth Edwards.

Whilst Gatland named a relatively inexperienced squad, he has included some experienced heads in the side, including Adams with 54 caps and scrum half Gareth Davies with 74 caps.

Wales are without George North who suffered a knock to his shoulder and Will Rowlands following the birth of his child.

Gatland said: “I think there’s a really nice balance in the squad.

“We’ve got some players who were involved in the world cup so have some experience and then some exciting youngsters and when I look at that forward pack, it’s not a small forward pack. It’s a big forward pack.

“Scotland haven’t won here in a long, long time and it’s an opportunity for us to continue with that record. The roof’s going to be open, Scotland want the roof open which I think is a little big disappointing from an atmosphere point of view, because when that roof is shut, it does tend to create a lot more atmosphere and noise in the stadium. But that’s the decision that they made.

“The players understand how important this first game is in the competition. The sold out stadium, go out there, you get the Six Nations off to a good start, you can create some momentum.

“I’ve been really pleased with their attitude and the way that they’ve trained this week and we should be really excited about this first game.”

Wales team to face Scotland on Saturday, February 3 (kick off at 4.45pm, live on BBC and S4C): 15 Cameron Winnett, 14 Josh Adams, 13 Owen Watkin, 12 Nick Tompkins, 11 Rio Dyer, 10 Sam Costelow, 9 Gareth Davies; 1 Corey Domachowski, 2 Ryan Elias, 3 Leon Brown, 4 Dafydd Jenkins, 5 Adam Beard, 6 James Botham, 7 Tommy Reffell, 8 Aaron Wainwright.

Replacements: 16 Elliot Dee, 17 Kemsley Mathias, 18 Keiron Assiratti, 19 Teddy Williams, 20 Alex Mann, 21 Tomos Williams, 22 Ioan Lloyd, 23 Mason Grady.