Pembrokeshire Coast National Park planners, meeting on January 31, were recommended to approve the scheme, submitted by an unnamed applicant through Bristol-based agent Pegasus Planning Group Ltd, for two four-bedroom detached dwellings at “a particularly large plot” at Mountain Ash Cottage, Sandy Hill Road, Saundersfoot.

The application had been reported to the Development Management Committee at committee chair Dr Madeleine Havard’s request, as Saundersfoot Community Council has objected to the application, contrary to an officer recommendation for approval.

The site currently has planning permission for two new dwellings, with the demolition of a single property, which expires in November; the new scheme proposing to retain that property, adding two additional dwellings.

A contribution to affordable housing provision is proposed as an off-site contribution, to the tune of £140,360.

Seven letters of objection to the latest plans have been received, and Saundersfoot Community Council - which had objected, asking for a site visit - considers the proposed development is potentially overpowering to neighbouring properties, their amenities greatly affected in a negative way and says the proposed dwellings would cause major over-development of the area.

Speaking at the meeting, Cllr Rhys Jordan stressed the affordable housing contribution was likely to go in a central pot rather than be spent in Saundersfoot: “There is a perception that Saundersfoot is going to get £140,000, they could assume that is going into the community council pot.”

Objector, and neighbour, Andrew Milne raised concerns about the designs and scale of the new proposal and the impact it would have on his property, leaving him “no place to hide” when he was in his garden, or even the shower, describing the previous scheme - which he didn’t object to - as “more sensitive”.

Jack Ellis of Pegasus Group, said the “fall-back’ position of the original application was still available, but the new scheme would increase the affordable housing contribution by more than £100,000, as well as retaining the existing cottage.

After members raised concerns about the properties design and the impact of neighbours, it was initially proposed – by Cllr Di Clements - the application be deferred for further discussions on the plans.

Cllr Jordan proposed the addition of a site visit while those discussions were undertaken, which was supported by members, Cllr Clements officially withdrawing her proposal.