This leads to a lot of nostalgia of places in years and decades gone by and looking at old photos can cause us to recall memories otherwise forgotten and pass down these memories and information to others.

In this week's feature, we take a look at some old pictures of Tenby from the late 1800s right through to 2003, including busy beaches, the harbour and pier, lifeboat launches, high streets and a visit from then-Prince Charles.

Crowds on the beach in Tenby in the 1970s. (Image: Anthony Morgan via Our Pembrokeshire Memories)

Tenby in the 1970s. (Image: Gary Davies via Our Pembrokeshire Memories)

Tenby including the old pier. Picture dated 1904. (Image: Jean Dean-Duncan via Our Pembrokeshire Memories)

Crowds in Tenby in the late 1890s. (Image: Jeff Dunn via Our Pembrokeshire Memories)

Tenby Harbour around 1897. (Image: Stephen Hughes via Our Pembrokeshire Memories)

Then-Prince Charles in Tenby in 2003. (Image: Stephen Hughes via Our Pembrokeshire Memories)

