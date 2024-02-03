MANY places change over time, whether that is from major restructuring or just with the changing of shop fronts and the like.
This leads to a lot of nostalgia of places in years and decades gone by and looking at old photos can cause us to recall memories otherwise forgotten and pass down these memories and information to others.
In this week's feature, we take a look at some old pictures of Tenby from the late 1800s right through to 2003, including busy beaches, the harbour and pier, lifeboat launches, high streets and a visit from then-Prince Charles.
The pictures were provided by members of our nostalgia group Our Pembrokeshire Memories. If you would like to join the group and share your pictures, videos and memories from all over the county, search our Pembrokeshire Memories on Facebook or click here.
