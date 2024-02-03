We have more than 3,100 members who are constantly taking great photos from all over Pembrokeshire, including of landmarks, beauty spots, historic buildings and the nature on show.

We usually set our members a theme and are working through the alphabet. This week the letter is E.

We received more than a dozen pictures of various things relating to the letter E including ewes and evening pictures. Here are just some of our favourites.

Ewes at Freshwater West. (Image: Clare Busby Milling (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Eggs hatching. (Image: Erika Hicks (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Easter egg cake. (Image: Deborah OBrien (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Evening sky. (Image: Bobbi Barnard (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Electric sky. (Image: Rosemary Rees (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

E is for ewe. Meet Piper the Icelandic ewe. (Image: Mic Rushen (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

