Stephen Canton, 58, of Waterloo, appeared at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court facing two charges.

Canton was alleged to have caused a 13-year-old child to engage in sexual activity on May 10, 2022.

He was also accused of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child between May 4 and 25, 2022.

He pleaded guilty to both charges in court on January 31.

Canton was granted bail, and will be sentenced at Swansea Crown Court on February 21.