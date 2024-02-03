A PEMBROKE Dock man incited a 13-year-old girl to engage in a sexual act.
Stephen Canton, 58, of Waterloo, appeared at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court facing two charges.
Canton was alleged to have caused a 13-year-old child to engage in sexual activity on May 10, 2022.
- For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.
He was also accused of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child between May 4 and 25, 2022.
He pleaded guilty to both charges in court on January 31.
Canton was granted bail, and will be sentenced at Swansea Crown Court on February 21.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article