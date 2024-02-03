Sea Trust’s survey team got lucky at Strumble Head as a superpod of common dolphins, including mothers with calves, were spotted playing in the waters around the lighthouse.

North Pembrokeshire has had an influx of common dolphin sightings this winter. The animals were spotted in Fishguard Harbour every day in January.

It is possible that they are following the shoals of herring and other small fish that are thought to have lured Humpy the humpback whale into the harbour last month.

Humpy may have gone but there is still plenty to see off the coast of north Pembrokeshire.

February has started well with the superpod sighting off Strumble yesterday.

Sea Trust has been surveying and collecting cetacean data off the north Pembrokeshire coast for more than 20 years.

The charity’s founder, Cliff Benson, said that the common dolphins were here in much greater numbers than usual.

“In effect there is a super pod hanging around the north Pembrokeshire coast between Strumble and Fishguard,” he said.

“It's unheard of previously that so many should be hunting and feeding so close to land.

“The possibilities are, that there is not enough food for them in their normal feeding grounds offshore, or there is a huge increase in herring stocks locally.”

Common dolphins can measure up to 2.7 metres long and weigh up to 150 kg. They feed on herring, mackerel and other schooling fish depending on the season.

They can live up to 35 years and are found worldwide in temperate and tropical waters.

For more on Sea Trust’s survey work, see its Whales in Wales blog.