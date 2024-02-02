Lloyds Bank has closed branches in St Davids, Fishguard, Newport, Newcastle Emlyn, Tenby and Milford Haven since 2016. The most recent closure was St Davids which shut last year.

Many of these communities were served by a mobile branch service which currently visits Tenby’s Five Arches Car Park; Milford Haven’s Tesco Superstore; Tregaron’s Abergwesyn Road Car Park; Newcastle Emlyn’s Mart Car Park; Newport’s Golden Lion Pub and Fishguard West Street Car Park once a fortnight.

Customers can visit the mobile branches during set days and times, for services including cashing in cheques, withdrawing cash, paying bills, sending money abroad, or for general inquiries about their accounts.

The Tenby, and Milford Haven mobile branch service will stop on May 13, The Tregaron and Newcastle Emlyn services on May 22.

The Newport and Fishguard services will terminate on May 28.

Research undertaken by Lloyds showed that 34 percent of customers using the mobile branch on the route that included Pembrokeshire are over 75.

Personal customer accounted for 69 per cent of those visiting with business customers the other 31 per cent.

The mobile branch handled 1,352 transactions by personal customers from August 2022 to July 2023 and 968 transactions by business customers.

Lloyds said that 58 of its customers regularly used the service on this route in the six months leading to July 2023.

69 percent of customers using the mobile branch in Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion also used Lloyds Bank branches, Internet Banking or PhoneBank while 50 per cent also used the Post Office.

In the run up to the service ending, staff will be on-hand in the mobile branch to offer support and guidance.

After the service ends a community banker will be available in Milford Haven. These are representatives from the bank who set up a temporary service in community spaces or banking hubs, where people can make payments or get help managing their accounts.

A spokesperson for Lloyds said: “Customers have used our mobile branches much less over time and some locations now have as little as two customers using the service.

“We’ll be introducing more community bankers, alongside the other options customers already have for their banking, including the Post Office, online, our mobile apps, phone banking, video services and web chat.”

Lloyds said people can still do their banking online, over the phone, or at a Post Office, and at its more than 1,000 branches across the UK.

The decision to axe the service comes as the group revealed it is cutting jobs across its branches as part of an ongoing shift away from face-to-face banking and towards mobile banking.

It said just 8% of its customers choose to visit high street branches as the sole way to manage their money.

Some 830 jobs are being created to expand the bank’s 'relationship growth' team, which it said will improve its service for customers.