A man has been sent to prison for repeatedly committing offences against the same woman.
Rennie Edwards, of Slade Park, Haverfordwest, had previously denied beating the woman on December 28 last year.
When he appeared in front of Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on January 25 he changed his plea to guilty and admitted assauly by beating.
Magistrates ordered Edwards, 54, to pay £50 compensation and £300 costs.
They handed down a 24 week custodial sentence, twelve weeks of this will be spent in prison.
Magistrates said that they had to impose a custodial sentence as the offence was so serious and was committed repeatedly against the same victim.
