The chief also urged the public to report non-compliant owners who appear to be breaking the new rules surrounding the dog breed.

It is now a criminal offence to own an XL bully dog in England and Wales without an exemption certificate, meaning unregistered pets will be taken and owners possibly fined and prosecuted.

The Government's move to ban XL bullies followed a series of attacks on people.

In October last year, a woman was injured after she was attacked by her own American XL bully in Norfolk.

New rules on owning XL Bully dogs will come into force in England and Wales on Thursday. They will need to be registered, muzzled in public and sterilized to prevent breeding https://t.co/ejxnd6vhiZ pic.twitter.com/DxUhWYZkr6 — Reuters (@Reuters) January 31, 2024

A month earlier 52-year-old Ian Price, from Staffordshire, died in hospital after being attacked by two American XL bullies.

In November 2021 Jack Lis, 10, was killed by an American XL bully while at a friend’s house in South Wales.

Around 40,000 of the large bulldog-type American breed were expected to have been registered before the deadline on Wednesday afternoon, but there may be thousands without certificates.

National Police Chiefs’ Council dangerous dogs lead Mark Hobrough has urged members of the public to report any XL bully owners not following the rules so officers can assess the animals.

Seized dogs will be taken to kennels before a court decides if they should either be destroyed or deemed not a danger to public safety.

Assistant Chief Constable Hobrough told the PA news agency: “I would urge everybody to comply with the law and the legislation. If people haven’t put their dog on the database already they are committing an absolute offence.

“We are as police forces going to be enforcing the law. We didn’t create the law but we do enforce the law and we will have to execute warrants and seize dogs and take action towards such dog owners.

“I would encourage strongly people to be compliant if that were the situation with their own dogs because one of the very tests that is made about a dog or an owner (in court) is that the dog is not aggressive, but also that the owner is fit and responsible and not aggressive also.

“So if either of those things were not complied with, then there would be no option for a court then but to destroy the dog.”

ACC Hobrough said officers, if met with resistance, will take “proportionate action with minimum use of force” to seize dogs.

The recent ban may spark higher demand for kennels and cause “logistical challenges” for officers, ACC Hobrough said, with police forces “actively looking to enhance” the numbers they can hold.

There are 137 dog legislation officers across the country, with at least one in every force

Environment Secretary Steve Barclay said: “The ban on XL bullies is now in place meaning it is illegal to own one of these dogs unless it has been registered.

“We have delivered our pledge to bring in this important measure to protect public safety, and we expect all XL bully owners to comply with the strict conditions.”

When the ban was announced the government launched a compensation scheme for owners to have their dogs put down, with more than 150 claims received.

The total number of XL bullies, estimated by animal groups, has ranged between 50,000 and 100,000, the RSPCA has said.