For those looking for a rural home that offers huge space both inside and out this rare offering to the market should be of great interest.

Winter Hall, Pembroke, is described as ‘offering a true slice of the Pembrokeshire countryside, without compromising on the convenience of having amenities close at hand’.

For those interested in enjoying the outside and purchasing a property packed with charm and character, Winter Hall is said to be a fantastic proposition.

The property is on the market with Country Living Group for a guide price of £1,250,000.

Details are as follows:

Main Hallway

Entering the East Wing of the property you arrive in a large and welcoming hallway. At the centre of the hallway is the beautiful teak staircase leading up to the first floor. Like the majority of the wood and timber found in this part of the property, it was reclaimed from the royal yacht The Royal Sovereign when she was broken up at the nearby dockyards of Pembroke Dock. This has led to some remarkable joinery found throughout the property including the first floor balcony which runs around three sides of the home.

A door to the left of the hall leads into the original farmhouse kitchen, with a door under the stairs leading to the ground floor cloakroom and toilet. Two doors to the right lead into the formal sitting room and dining room. The solid teak staircase leads up to the first floor.

Sitting Room

The first door you come to on your right leads into the formal sitting room of the property. This dual aspect reception room has a window to the front and a door to the side. The doors on both this room and the neighbouring dining room, offer views of the garden when open. The sitting room also has a marble and cast iron working open fire as a focal point on the front wall. A set of large double teak doors open into the dining room next door, allowing the two rooms to form one large entertaining space if needed.

Dining Room

The dual aspect dining room can be accessed from either the hallway or sitting room and offers an elegant entertaining space. The room has a window to the rear and door to the side overlooking the gardens.

Cloakroom

Situated beneath the staircase this handy cloakroom serves the ground floor of the property and offers a lavatory and hand basin. There is also a door leading out to a storeroom at the rear of the home which also has a door to the rear courtyard.

Kitchen / Dining Room

The heart of the property is undoubtedly the central farmhouse kitchen. With a large window looking out over the front garden this bright space is an ideal focal point for the family. A range of kitchen units and fitted appliances ring the walls with ample space in the centre for a table for informal dining. The property’s solid fuel boiler is found in the old hearth alcove in this space. A door in the back wall leads into the rear hallway. The kitchen and rear hallway is finished with an attractive quarry tiled floor. Large sliding doors lead into the living room.

Living Room

This lovely space was extended by the current owner to provide more living space in the property and the result is a charming reception area. A window to the side and a window and glazed double doors to the front bring in plenty of natural light to the space with an efficient wood burning stove in the far wall creating a lovely homely atmosphere on cooler days. The glazed double doors flow out onto a beautiful patio that leads onto the lawn. A door to your right leads into the practical utility room with another door just past it taking you into the flexible hobby/playroom.

Hobby Room / Playroom

This handy space is found off the living room and has a window to the side and external door to the rear. This room could serve a variety of purposes and is a great addition to the ground floor.

Utility

Also accessed from the living room is the useful utility room which houses more kitchen wall and base units, space for a washing machine and dryer and an extra sink. A window and door to the rear give access to the courtyard. The utility room serves as a boot room for anyone coming in off the land.

Rear Hall

The door from the kitchen leads you into the rear hallway. This space is large enough for freestanding furniture and outdoor clothes storage. There is an external door to the rear along with a door to the right leading to the walk in pantry and a door to the left leading into the office.

Walk in Pantry

A useful cool storage space the pantry offers shelving to store a range of food and produce, and also has space for a large chest freezer.

Office

The good sized office offers ample space for anyone working from home or as a hobby or art room. A window to the rear brings in natural light.

First Floor Landing

The beautiful teak staircase brings you up to the expansive first floor landing. This large space has doors to bedrooms two and three along with a separate lavatory. A hallway leads off it to the older portion of the home which houses bedrooms one and four along with the family bathroom. An original half door with stained glass leads out onto the balcony which wraps around three sides of the house.

Bedroom One

Found at the western end of the property, the large master bedroom offers ample space for both bedroom furniture and a seating area. There are double glazed windows to the front and side of the property and one velux window ,along with access to a storage space in the eaves to the rear. A door in the corner leads into the ensuite shower room.

Ensuite Shower Room

This handy ensuite has two windows looking out over the gardens along with a lavatory, shower, and hand basin.

Bedroom Two

Positioned at the front of the East Wing this large double aspect bedroom enjoys a sunny outlook over the gardens and countryside from both the front and side. The teak windows open out onto the balcony that wraps round this part of the building create a charming characterful space. The room benefits from a hand basin in the corner.

Bedroom Three

Bedroom three is an almost identically sized double aspect, large bedroom with windows to the side and rear. Like its neighbour, this bedroom also has a hand basin in the corner of the room.

Bedroom Four

Situated next to the master bedroom is the fourth bedroom, a compact double, or ideal children bedroom/nursery. The bedroom has a window to the front and is positioned next to the family bathroom.

Family Bathroom

This large family bathroom offers a bath, separate shower, and hand basin with a window to the front looking out over the gardens and also contains a large airing cupboard.

Lavatory

Positioned at the front of the East Wing this good sized lavatory serves this level of the home.

External

The property is accessed via a tarmaced driveway that leads down between the main house and the stone outbuilding to access the farmyard beyond. A gateway to your right leads into the beautiful front gardens. This south facing oasis has been carefully maintained by the owner and makes for a lovely backdrop for the property. The front gardens lead around the side of the home and down to the larger lawn gardens. There is also an ancient Yew tree to the front of the property which gives some suggestion to how old the settlement may be.

The gardens run down to the side of the property and take you towards the stunning valley which runs along the eastern boundary of the land. Recently cleared by the current owner this tranquil area has a large lake at its base with an island for wildlife, fed by a stream that winds its way through the valley.

The rest of the land comprises approximately forty one acres of pastureland and an area of woodland that extends to the north of the main house. At present this land is grazed by a neighbouring farmers sheep under an informal agreement which could be continued or ended to suit any buyer.

To the north of the house, you find four large agricultural buildings. The newest was built around ten years ago and houses farm machinery and a workshop area. To the side of this is a large livestock barn with secure yard to the fore. Beyond these two buildings are two very large barns which currently provide storage but could be used for a variety of purposes to suit a buyer.

To the rear of the house, you find a ‘horseshoe’ of stone buildings. Currently used for storage they could provide an interesting base for conversion, subject to planning. In the centre of the roof is an array of solar panels which provide a good income to offset electrical and heating costs to the property. To the western side of the home, you find a large detached outbuilding. Spread over two floors the building has four large garages on ground level with a large open space above previously used for grain storage. The building has an established gateway next to it leading to the road which also gives access to a productive vegetable garden and greenhouse.

Beyond this outbuilding you find a purpose built stable block with stabling for at least two horses along with a tack room, storage and adjoining paddock.

For more information, contact james@countrylivinggroup.co.uk or ring 01437 616101 or 07969 241845.