Ian Roberts, 62, of Heol Dyfed, appeared at Swansea Crown Court charged with theft.

It was alleged that he stole his own car from Goodwick Motor Services on December 1, 2022.

Prosecutor Sian Cutter said that Roberts had dropped his car off at the garage for an MOT and for repairs to be carried out after it failed.

The defendant was alleged to have turned up at the garage after hours and taken the car using a spare set of keys without having paid the invoice.

For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

Hannah George, defending, said that Roberts had taken the car away to complete the repairs himself before returning the vehicle to be retested.

She said that he had made efforts to contact the owner of the garage when he arrived and there was no-one there.

Following Roberts’ not guilty plea, Judge Catherine Richards granted him bail and set a trial date on June 5.