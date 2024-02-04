AN 18-YEAR-OLD has admitted having a knife and an imitation firearm in public.
Kane Stewart, of Wavell Crescent in Pembroke Dock, appeared at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court facing four charges.
Stewart was alleged to have had a BB gun and a knife on him at Salutation Square in Haverfordwest on January 3. He was also accused of having 6.71 grams of cannabis on him.
The defendant was also charged with failing to surrender to bail after not attending Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on January 23.
At Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on February 1, Stewart pleaded guilty to all four offences.
He was granted bail, and will be sentenced at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on February 20.
