A MAN attempted to intimidate a witness after showing up at their house – and also admitted exposing his genitals.
Mathew Reading, 31, of no fixed abode, appeared at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court charged with two offences.
Reading was alleged to have intimidated a witness by attending their address in Fishguard on January 31.
It was also alleged that Reading exposed his genitals at the address on that date.
He pleaded guilty to both offences at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on February 2.
Reading was remanded into custody, and will appear at Swansea Crown Court for sentence on February 23.
