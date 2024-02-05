The defendants were charged with offences including drug driving, driving without a licence, careless driving, and not identifying a driver who was alleged to have committed an offence.

The cases were heard at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court.

Here’s a round-up of the cases.

SEAN BOOTH, 29, of Wellington Road in Milford Haven, was accused of drug driving and getting behind the wheel without a licence.

Booth was driving a Volkswagen Golf on the A4076 Milford Road on September 4.

When tested, he recorded having 57 micrograms of benzoylecgonine – the main metabolite of cocaine – per litre (µg/L) of blood.

The legal limit – to exclude accidental exposure – is 50mcg.

It was also alleged that he had been driving without a licence on that date.

Booth pleaded guilty to both offences, and was banned from driving for 18 months at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on January 31.

He was also fined £140, and must pay £85 in costs and a £56 surcharge.

LIAM MORGAN, 28, of Bwlch-Y-Groes, admitted careless driving after almost hitting a bus when overtaking.

Morgan was driving on the A487 between Newgale and Roch on June 15. He was caught on a cyclist’s camera carrying out an overtake, but being “far too close” to a bus coming in the opposite direction.

It was judged that Morgan’s driving fell below that of a careful and competent driver.

He pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on January 31.

Morgan had five points added to his licence, and must pay a £153 fine. He was also ordered to pay £110 in costs and a £61 surcharge.

MARINUS VENEMA, 46, of no fixed abode, was caught drug driving in a BMW on the A478.

Venema was driving on the A478 between Penblewin and Narberth on July 2. When tested, he was alleged to have recorded having 10 micrograms of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol – or cannabis – per litre (µg/L) of blood.

The legal limit – to exclude accidental exposure – is 2µg/L.

He was also accused of possessing four grams of cannabis.

Venema pleaded guilty to possession, but denied drug driving. However, he was found guilty of drug driving at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on February 2.

The defendant was ordered to pay £620 in costs, a £180 fine, and a £72 surcharge. He was banned from driving for 14 months.

He received no separate penalty for the cannabis possession.

CHRISTOPHER DAVIES, 20, of Manorwen, near Fishguard, has admitted not identifying a driver to the police.

Davies was alleged to have failed to identify the driver of a BMW who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He pleaded guilty at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on January 31, and was ordered to pay a £120 fine, £110 in costs and a £48 surcharge. He also had six points added to his licence.