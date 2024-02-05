Officers were called after reports of an incident between a man and a woman near the Five Arches in the town just before midnight on December 31.

Anyone who witnessed the incident – in whole or in part – is asked to contact Dyfed-Powys Police to assist with their investigation.

For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

Witnesses can contact the police by calling 101, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, online at https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, or by direct message on social media.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired, text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

When reporting information related to this alleged incident, quote the reference: 2400015433.