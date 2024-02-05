POLICE are appealing for information following reports of a domestic assault in Tenby on New Year’s Eve.
Officers were called after reports of an incident between a man and a woman near the Five Arches in the town just before midnight on December 31.
Anyone who witnessed the incident – in whole or in part – is asked to contact Dyfed-Powys Police to assist with their investigation.
Witnesses can contact the police by calling 101, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, online at https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, or by direct message on social media.
If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired, text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.
When reporting information related to this alleged incident, quote the reference: 2400015433.
