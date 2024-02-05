The pupils from Saundersfoot CP School have been chosen to add their voices to the iconic BBC children’s programme, Blue Peter, as it features its Book Club.

Each month, the show’s presenters showcase a new book and are joined by young readers to talk about it.

The group of Saundersfoot children were filmed at Folly Farm discussing the book Poems Aloud by Joseph Coelho.

The children enjoyed being filmed in Folly Farm's vintage fairground. (Image: Saundersfoot CP School)

The pupils also share their views on the importance of speaking up and voicing their opinions.

Saundersfoot CP School head, Nick Allen said the school is ‘overjoyed’ that the students are to take part in Blue Peter and that the whole Saundersfoot community is looking forward to cheering them on.

The Blue Peter Book Club has a special badge designed by artist Quentin Blake. (Image: PA)

He added: “It is a testament to their creativity, thirst for learning and the supportive environment we cultivate at Saundersfoot School."

Tune in to Blue Peter on CBBC and BBC iPlayer this Friday February 9 2024 at 5pm.