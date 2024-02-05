The A4076, Freemens Way in Haverfordwest was closed between the Merlin’s Bridge roundabout and the roundabout on Salutation Square.

Police said that the road was closed until around 2.30am after concerns were raised about the woman.

“Dyfed-Powys Police received a report for a concern for welfare of a female on Sunday, February 4 just before 1.30am in the area of Freemans Way, Haverfordwest,” said a force spokesperson.

“The road was closed for approximately one hour before being re-opened.